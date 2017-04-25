Union Pacific to invest $57 million in Nebraska rail infrastructure

Union Pacific (UP) plans to invest approximately $57 million in Nebraska infrastructure in 2017. The investment is part of UP's $3.1-billion capital plan .

The Class 1 says the plan will fund a range of initiatives including $53 million to maintain railroad track and $721,000 to maintain bridges in the state.

Key projects include a $6 million investment in the rail line between Gibbon and Overton to undercut 43 miles of track and an $8 million investment in the rail line between Alexandria and Hastings to replace 51,488 concrete railroad ties.

"Union Pacific's targeted investments fund projects that strengthen our railroad tracks, increase safety and minimize delays as trains travel through communities across Nebraska," said Donna Kush, Union Pacific vice president – Public Affairs, Northern Region. "Maintaining a healthy railroad is the foundation of our ability to serve customers and communities across the state."

This investment in Nebraska's infrastructure is a part of UP's ongoing investment strategy. From 2012 to 2016, Union Pacific invested more than $638 million strengthening Nebraska's transportation infrastructure. Union Pacific plans to spend $3.1 billion across its network this year. The company has invested $51 billion since 2000, contributing to a 40 percent decrease in derailments during the same time frame.

Read more about Union Pacific's infrastructure investment plans in Oregon, Nevada, Arkansas, Louisiana and California on RT&S.