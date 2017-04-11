VTMI, Inc., selects Dewberry to support South Florida Freight and Passenger Rail Enhancement Project

Veolia Transportation Maintenance and Infrastructure (VTMI, Inc.) has chosen Dewberry to perform services under its design-build contract for new rail connections between the Florida East Coast (FEC) railway and the South Florida Rail Corridor (SFRC) in West Palm Beach and Miami, Fla.

Dewberry will perform surveys and provide grading, drainage and track engineering design work for the project.

The work is part of the South Florida Freight and Passenger Rail Enhancement Project, which aims to enhance connectivity between the existing SFRC and FEC railroads. The rail projects will accommodate existing freight traffic, potential future passenger service and the projected growth in freight rail operations following the expansion of the Panama Canal and freight intermodal improvements at the Port of Palm Beach, Port Everglades and Port Miami.

The overall project is divided into three phases, with the final phase slated to be complete in 2018. These connections will enhance rail mobility in South Florida and improve statewide freight connectivity in central Florida, northern Florida and the Atlantic Seaboard.