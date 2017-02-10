Pettibone names Raffaelli vice president and general manager

Pettibone/Traverse Lift has named Scott Raffaelli as its new vice president and general manager.

Under his new role, Raffaelli will oversee all of the manufacturing company’s activities, such as managing engineering, operations, sales and other key areas.

Raffaelli has previously held prominent positions throughout the past seven years working for the Pettibone Heavy Equipment Group, which includes Pettibone/Traverse Lift and two sister companies, officials say. He has served as vice president and director of manufacturing and continuous improvement.

Before his tenure at Pettibone, Raffaelli worked for six years in Terex Corporation’s aerial work platform division.

“It’s an honor to be taking the reins at Pettibone,” Raffaelli said. “Our goal is to continue to carry on the legacy that Pettibone has established with its material handling products for over 135 years, while continually improving our internal processes and striving to provide innovative and high-value solutions for our customers.”

Raffaelli is an alumnus of Michigan Technological University, where he earned Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.