Trimble acquires Beena Vision

Trimble has acquired Beena Vision Systems Inc., a privately held manufacturer of vision-based automatic wayside inspection systems for the railroad industry.

Beena Vision is headquartered in Norcross, Ga. The financial terms of the acquisition were not immediately disclosed.

Beena Vision offers vision-based wayside detectors for use by the rolling stock maintenance market. The company's non-contact measurement technology aims to allow for detailed condition assessments of train components, including the inspection of wheel surface conditions to full train inspections.

Beena Vision's wayside systems, paired with software applications and image analysis technology, allow train operating companies to manage fleet maintenance and operation through automatic measurements and inspections, the company explained.

Beena Vision systems are installed on most major North American Class 1 railroads, as well as other train operating companies worldwide, representatives say.

Trimble says Beena Vision integrates with the company’s rail strategy and complements its rolling stock asset management strategies, joining vision-based data collection with existing data aggregation and analytics tools.

“Many of the largest [train operating companies] in the U.K. and Europe rely on Trimble's solutions for rolling stock asset management. Adding Beena Vision's automatic wayside inspection systems makes us even more relevant to an expanding customer base,” said Tomas Larsson, general manager of Trimble's Railway Solutions Business. “Beena Vision's strong North American and Australian presence, in conjunction with Trimble's U.K. and Europe presence, provides the ability to access new customers. In addition, Beena Vision's freight segment focus combined with Trimble's passenger rail focus creates significant synergy potential.”

Larsson says Trimble’s primary focus is to offer solutions that lower costs, improve efficiency and provide enhanced visibility into train operations to boost productivity.

"We are very excited to join Trimble. I believe the addition of Beena Vision's solutions to Trimble's portfolio extends our collective ability to deliver more powerful and robust rail solutions," said Kambiz Nayebi, chief executive officer of Beena Vision. "We can leverage Trimble's broad portfolio of technology to further strengthen our solutions. As part of Trimble, our commitment to our customers remains unchanged as we continue to deliver best-in-class solutions and services."

Trimble's offerings manage the lifecycle of rolling stock from operation through maintenance and repair, allowing companies to operate more efficiently, manage service levels and minimize costs. Trimble says when integrated with its platform, Beena Vision’s solutions will offer train operating companies a complete look at their rolling stocks' on-board systems and train components.

Beena Vision will be reported as part of Trimble's engineering and construction division, officials say.