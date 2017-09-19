Loram acquires HyGround Engineering

Loram explains the acquisition will allow it to better record and diagnose issues with ballast, subballast, subgrade and drainage to create a maintenance program that best fits the needs of the railroad.

James Hyslip, president and founder of HyGround Engineering, has more than 25 years of experience in railroad engineering and geotechnical consulting and is a leading researcher and practitioner in the field of track geotechnics.

"Pairing HyGround's problem solving and analytics expertise in track geotechnics with Loram's highly-productive ballast maintenance equipment will result in the most effective and efficient substructure maintenance management programs for our customers," Loram said in a release.