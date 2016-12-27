HART sets final guideway segment

The segment was installed near Aloha Stadium and completes the nearly 11 miles of elevated rail guideway crews built between Kapolei through Waipahu, Pearl City and Aiea and into Halawa.

Post-tensioning, final set and finishing work on the guideway will follow the initial set, and will continue through January. The guideway segments were cast at the project's precast yard in Kapolei.

"We've made much progress on the construction of our rail project," said HART Interim Executive Director and CEO Krishniah Murthy. "We want to congratulate HART's West team and the hard-working Kiewit construction crews for their work. And we'd like to thank the members of the public for their cooperation, patience and for driving safely through our construction zones."

The project will be a 20-mile, 21-station elevated rail system that will run from East Kapolei to the Ala Moana Shopping Center. Crews finished setting the spans on the Kamehameha Highway section in one year's time, having set the first span last December. The first span for the West Oahu Farrington Highway section of the guideway was set in May of 2014 and the last was set in March of 2016.