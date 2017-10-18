LIRR readies for Post Avenue Bridge replacement

During the weekend of October 21-22, workers using cranes and a movable industrial-grade hydraulic lift will remove the Long Island Rail Road's (LIRR) 103-year-old Post Avenue Bridge and roll a new pre-assembled one into place.

Workers began assembling the new bridge in April of this year in the parking lot at the Westbury station to minimize traffic and rail disruptions. LIRR will suspend train service between Mineola and Hicksville for 48 hours to perform the bridge swap.

"We're working hard to minimize the impacts that our customers will experience during the 48-hour period where service will be disrupted, and we're working equally hard to get the word out to all our customers well in advance of the work," said Patrick Nowakowski, LIRR president.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the new bridge will result in long-term improvements to service. It will be 13 feet wider than the current span in order to make enough space for the future Main Line Third Track. The new bridge will be two feet, two inches higher than the current bridge, allowing trucks of up to 14 feet to safely pass underneath. The current bridge's height left it susceptible to strikes by overheight vehicles, causing delays to trains while inspectors determine the structure's stability and safety.