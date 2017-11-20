Metra kicks off Fox River bridge replacement project

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Elgin Mayor David Kaptain joined Metra officials at the ceremony.

The project, also referred to as Z-100, will replace the 500-foot single track bridge with a double track bridge, to help alleviate a choke point on a line that sees 54 Metra trains and up to eight Canadian Pacific freight trains each weekday.

"Replacing this bridge will improve the reliability, performance and operational flexibility of the Milwaukee District West Line," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Don Orseno. "Without the support we've received from our delegation in Washington to secure the funding, this long-planned project would not be coming to fruition. We are extremely grateful for their help."

Metra credits the efforts of U.S. Sens. Duckworth and Dick Durbin (D-IL) in helping to secure a $14-million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant, which was awarded in 2015 following six unsuccessful TIGER grant applications. In addition to the TIGER grant, Metra is contributing $14 million and CP is contributing $6 million toward the $34 million project.

"Investing in our state's infrastructure is one of the most important things we can do to move Illinois forward," Sen. Duckworth said. "This project, which will use a significant infusion of federal TIGER funds to replace the 136-year-old Fox River bridge, will improve safety and relieve congestion. Commuters deserve reliable transit to get them to and from work, which lowers commute times and gives Illinoisans more time to spend with their families. I will continue working to protect programs like TIGER from proposed cuts and to secure additional federal funding for improvements like this that spur economic development and create good-paying jobs for Illinoisans."

In September, the Metra Board awarded a $21.6 million contract to Elburn-based Illinois Constructors Corporation (ICC) to build the new bridge. The contract covers the bridge structure. Metra forces will build and install the track and signal elements. Metra says that service impacts for Milwaukee District West Line riders during the three-year project will be minimal.

The bridge, located about 35 miles from downtown Chicago, was originally constructed in 1881 and Metra explains that while the structure has been regularly maintained, many components are significantly deteriorated and can no longer be economically repaired.

The new bridge will see one track rebuilt on the existing bridge's alignment with the second track built immediately west. The new bridge will have a ballasted deck and of the five stone masonry piers, two will be eliminated and three will be rebuilt using concrete, which will garner greater resistance to longitudinal forces and improved water flow in the river below.

Additionally, all signal components near the bridge will be replaced including wayside signal devices, highway crossing system, switch machines, snow melters and a backup generator. The modern equipment will be more automated, as well as compliant with positive train control standards.