SamTrans recommends multimodal approach to Dumbarton Bridge

A phased, multi-modal approach to the Dumbarton Highway and Rail Bridges will improve transport options and times between Alameda and San Mateo counties in California, according to a recently released study.

The study, funded by Facebook, which is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., looked at various ways to improve transportation along the Dumbarton corridor. In light of the traffic congestion and continued growth in the corridor, there have been efforts to push for studying transportation alternatives and options to connect the two counties in the near- and long-term.

The study's recommended long-term solution focuses on improvement to both the Dumbarton Highway and Rail Bridges, as well as local roadways, noting that it is a departure from the "either/or" approach to past transportation studies of the corridor.

"This is the first time that a combination of rail, enhanced bus service, express lanes and other roadway improvements comprise a Dumbarton project alternative," the study says. "This multimodal, multifacility approach can serve different travel markets that use the Corridor and represents a more sustainable solution to long-term travel challenges through its focus on fixed-guideway investments that are independent of the arterial and highway network."

The study estimates the work will cost $2.58-billion and recommends a phase-approach due to the complexity and multitude of improvements needed.

"The comparative analysis showed that the alternatives that performed best were a combination of bus, roadway, and rail improvements. While not all permutations of these combinations were modeled in this phase of the study, there is evidence that there is a demand for all modes in the corridor. Further, the results suggest that these modes could complement, rather than compete, with one another -especially if there continues to be a high number of employees commuting from the East Bay (or beyond) to the Peninsula. While the required capital investment in the Corridor will be significant, the opportunity to involve partners from the private sector is unprecedented, and the urgency to address the congestion is critical to health of the Bay Area economy," the study says.

As far as next steps go, SamTrans says it will continue to seek feedback and consensus from communities and public stakeholders around the Dumbarton Corridor.